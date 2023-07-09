Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

The number of Delhi government school students clearing competitive exams has increased threefold in the past two years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the students of government schools of Delhi who cracked the IIT-JEE and NEET examinations.

In an event held at the Thyagaraj stadium, the Delhi CM felicitated the toppers and congratulated all the students who had cracked the two examinations.

Kejriwal shared that a total of 1,391 students studying in Delhi government schools have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while 730 students have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. As many as 106 students have achieved success in the JEE Advanced examination.

CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that these children were the future of the country and they would bring laurels to Delhi and the nation with their extraordinary talent. Reflecting on his vision for education, he expressed his aspirations saying that he wishes to provide the same level of education to all the children of this country that this country had provided to him.

“Two years ago, in 2021, 64 students had cleared JEE-Advanced in comparison to 106 this year. In 2021, 384 students had cleared JEE-Mains, but this year there are 730 such students. In 2021, 496 students had cleared NEET, but this year, it is almost three times that figure at 1,391,” he said.