Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 21

Delhi Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to approve the Delhi budget.

In the letter, he said it is the first time in India’s history that the Budget of any state had been stopped.

Kejriwal said, “Please, don’t stop Delhi’s budget. Delhiites are pleading you with folded hands to pass the budget.”

Approval of the budget from the Ministry of Home Affairs is mandatory before the presentation of it in the Assembly. The budget was to be presented on Tuesday.