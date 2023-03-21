Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, March 21
Delhi Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to approve the Delhi budget.
In the letter, he said it is the first time in India’s history that the Budget of any state had been stopped.
Kejriwal said, “Please, don’t stop Delhi’s budget. Delhiites are pleading you with folded hands to pass the budget.”
Approval of the budget from the Ministry of Home Affairs is mandatory before the presentation of it in the Assembly. The budget was to be presented on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year
Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...