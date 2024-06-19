 Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal opposes the ED’s application

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 19

Delhi court, on Wednesday, extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED’s application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

#Arvind Kejriwal


