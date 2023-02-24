Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

IANS

New Delhi, February 24

All hell broke loose after MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday stalled the recounting of votes for electing the members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It was free for all in the MCD House with BJP and AAP councillors trading blows at each other, showing scant disregard for the sanctity of the House.

Protesting against the Mayor's decision to stall the recounting process, BJP councillors started breaking mikes, tearing ballot papers and even damaged the polling booths amid sloganeering.

Oberoi said that one party is ready for recounting, while the other is not.

"So I am stopping the recounting process," Oberoi said.

Earlier, after polling was held for the all-powerful Standing Committee, the tussle between the Councilors started over a single vote. After the polls, the Mayor declared one vote as invalid.

Meanwhile, AAP councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed as clashes broke out between the BJP and AAP councillors.

"They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. The BJP goons did this," Maanu claimed.

The party claimed that Oberoi was also attacked by the 'BJP goons'. Women security guards escorted her by risking their own lives, AAP claimed.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP