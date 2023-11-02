As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 1

The national capital experienced a continuing decline in the air quality with an AQI of 364 on Wednesday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting regarding the rising pollution with the departments concerned at the Delhi Secretariat today.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 4 pm in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida was recorded at 254, 354, 226, 309 and 312, respectively.

Meanwhile, five localities in Delhi recorded an AQI above the 400 mark, dipping to the ‘severe category’. While the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 416, the AQI in Mundka was 417, at New Moti Bagh was 428, at Punjabi Bagh 407 and Wazirpur 408.

Rai said the next 15-20 days are going to be crucial for Delhi. The CAQM had earlier given instructions to implement the Graded Response Action Plan – II, which has been implemented in Delhi.

The minister added that during the meeting, instructions have been given to departments concerned to closely monitor the hotspots where the AQI is surpassing the 400-mark (severe category).

“If the AQI levels continue to remain above 400 at these hotspots for the next one week, all construction work within a kilometer area of these places can be directed to be stopped,” he added.

Rai told that reporters that starting today, the entry of diesel buses from NCR states would be banned in Delhi. Only CNG, electric and BS-VI buses will now be allowed to enter the national capital. To monitor this, the Transport Department has formed 18 teams comprising six members each. Out of the six members, four are from the Transport Department and two from the Delhi Traffic Police.

