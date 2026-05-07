As blazes surge, Delhi Govt asks officials to prepare firefighting master plan

Amid rising fire incidents in the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive firefighting master plan, asking all departments to submit a detailed blueprint within 10 days to strengthen prevention and response mechanisms.

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Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said fire safety must be treated as a top priority and warned that any negligence leading to loss of life or property would invite strict action. The meeting was attended by Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service, MCD and DDMA.

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The Chief Minister asked departments to identify vulnerable zones, analyse causes behind recurring fire incidents and plug gaps in existing systems. She emphasised the need for better coordination among agencies and called for enhanced accountability and preparedness.

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Directing the Fire Department to scale up capacity, Gupta said manpower should be increased, new fire stations opened and modern equipment procured, assuring adequate budgetary support. She also instructed officials to study past incidents and develop a more effective emergency response framework.

Highlighting civic challenges, the Chief Minister asked the Municipal Corporation to act against illegal constructions and ensure roads remain free of encroachments to allow smooth movement of fire tenders. Power Department officials were directed to exercise caution while granting connections and regularly inspect electrical infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

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Gupta also announced that a citywide awareness campaign will be launched to educate citizens on fire safety, alongside mock drills in residential colonies to improve emergency preparedness.

Minister Sood said the government would strengthen the Fire Services Department with modern machinery and advanced equipment to meet future needs. He said large-scale awareness campaigns would be undertaken in collaboration with RWAs, market associations and other organisations to prevent fire-related incidents.