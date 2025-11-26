DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / As Capital chokes, govt, pvt offices to run with 50% staff

As Capital chokes, govt, pvt offices to run with 50% staff

Rest to work from home as part of GRAP Stage III measures

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:59 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An anti-smog gun sprays water in East Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor category’ on Tuesday, with the city’s average air quality index (AQI) touching 353, as per the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

Amid severe pollution, the Delhi Government on Monday ordered all public and private offices to operate with only 50 per cent of their staff on site, while the remaining employees will work from home. The order was issued under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Advertisement

According to the data from the CPCB, the city’s overall air quality index (AQI) at 8 am on Tuesday stood at 362, which falls in the “very poor” category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 400.

Advertisement

Several other stations also reported high pollution levels — Bawana (389), Ashok Vihar (385), Rohini (416) and Wazirpur (399). Neighbouring NCR cities showed mixed readings. Noida recorded at AQI of 397, Greater Noida 382, Manesar 342 and Gurugram 286.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 301 and 400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe.” These levels can affect even healthy individuals and raise health risks for vulnerable groups. On Tuesday, Delhi faced an unexpected scare of the ash coming from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia, which erupted after several thousand years.

Advertisement

In view of the worsening air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revised the GRAP schedule last week after directions from the Supreme Court. Several measures earlier listed under Stage IV have now been shifted to Stage III. These include option for governments to reduce office attendance and ask employees to work from home.

Based on these changes, the Delhi Government issued formal directions on Monday under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The order states that all government departments under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and all private offices in Delhi must operate with only half of their staff physically present.

Administrative secretaries and heads of departments are required to attend office regularly, but may call in other staff only when essential public services need to be delivered.

Private offices have been asked to follow the same 50 per cent cap. In addition, they have been advised to implement staggered working hours, comply strictly with work-from-home instructions and reduce vehicle use linked to office travel.

Hospitals, health establishments, fire services, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation, disaster management units and departments involved in pollution control activities are exempted from the order.

District magistrates, DCs of police and local bodies have been instructed to ensure compliance across the city.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts