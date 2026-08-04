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Home / Delhi / As Kanwar Yatra returns, devotion & disruption travel side by side

As Kanwar Yatra returns, devotion & disruption travel side by side

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Kanwariyas carry holy water from the Ganga during a Kanwar Yatra in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Every monsoon, as saffron-clad Kanwariyas make their way through Delhi carrying holy Ganga water, the Capital transforms into a city negotiating two realities. For lakhs of devotees, the annual Kanwar Yatra is a deeply cherished spiritual journey, but for many residents, it also brings sleepless nights, traffic snarls and changes to their daily routine.

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With Kanwariya processions passing through major arterial roads such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9, Mathura Road, Ring Road and Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, traffic congestion has intensified across the Capital. For commuters, negotiating diversions and road closures has become an everyday challenge.

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Seema, an east Delhi resident who commutes to Gurugram for work, said traffic restrictions have disrupted her daily routine. “I usually drive to the Metro station and continue my journey from there. But my car has been stuck inside the Metro parking because it will reopen only after the yatra ends,” she said.

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As evening sets in, many residents say another problem begins. Despite restrictions on the use of loudspeakers at night, several complain that music played from trucks and camps continues till late hours, disturbing sleep and making it difficult for students and working professionals to concentrate.

Varun Sharma, a south Delhi resident, recalled his experience from last year. “The music continued till late at night for several days. It became impossible to study or sleep because the sound was so loud. I had an important exam, but I could barely concentrate,” he said.

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Jatin, another Delhi resident, said he respected the religious significance of the pilgrimage but felt rules should be enforced more strictly. “People who walk or cycle as part of the yatra deserve respect. But some vehicles play loud music, causing traffic jams and inconvenience. After the yatra, there is also a lot of garbage left behind,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Delhi University student Arushi Sinha said, “Everyone has the right to practise their faith, but public rules should also be followed. Loud music and traffic violations create problems for residents.”

Amid these concerns, the Delhi Police have stepped up preparations. On Monday, the Outer North district police held an interstate coordination meeting with the Sonipat Police to strengthen security arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra and the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The two police forces agreed to enhance intelligence sharing, establish joint traffic checkpoints, verify Kanwar camps, increase CCTV surveillance and strengthen enforcement against traffic violations. Officials said the objective is to ensure the safe movement of Kanwariyas while maintaining law and order and minimising inconvenience to the public.

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