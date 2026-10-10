As Mahalaya beckons, Delhi’s artisans breathe life into Durga idols

As Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Durga Puja, artisans in Delhi are racing against time to give the finishing touches to idols of Goddess Durga, bringing years of skill and tradition to the festival’s preparations.

With Mahalaya falling on October 10 this year and Durga Puja celebrations beginning on October 11, a workshop in Jhilmil, in Shahdara district, was bustling with activity on Friday. Idols of varying sizes stood lined up as artisans moved between them, carefully painting features, embellishing ornaments and adding the final details.

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For Shubhroto Pal, an artisan from West Bengal, the festive season brings months of painstaking work. As he carefully painted the goddess’s eyes, Pal said he had been involved in idol-making for the past 15 years. He recently arrived in Delhi for the Durga Puja season after working in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

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The time required to complete an idol depends on its size and design. While two artisans can take at least 10 days to make a smaller idol, larger ones may require more than a month.

“Making the idol of the goddess is quite difficult. However, the most important part is the finishing work, including the final detailing and painting. Every stage is important in completing the idol,” Pal said.

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For many artisans, the craft is more than seasonal employment; it is a family tradition passed down through generations. Sukumar Pal, another artisan from Kolkata, said he had been making idols since childhood. As he painted the hands of the idols, he spoke of a craft he had learnt and practised over the years.

“It is a family tradition. I have been doing this since childhood,” he said.

Artisans generally arrive in Delhi around three months before Durga Puja to begin work and ensure the idols are ready in time. Sukumar said his team comprised 15 to 20 workers, with the time required to complete an idol varying according to its size and the intricacy of the work.

“There is no fixed timeframe for making an idol. It depends on the work involved, and some idols can be completed in two days,” he said.

The idols range from around 3 ft to 20 ft in height, catering to the requirements of different pandals. Although larger idols continue to be made, Sukumar said demand for smaller ones had increased.

Designs, too, reflect a blend of customer preferences and the artisans’ creativity. While some customers provide specific designs, others leave the details to the makers.

“Customers sometimes provide designs, and I make the idols accordingly. I also make them based on my own designs,” Sukumar said.

Working with clay requires patience and precision, with every stage, from shaping the structure to painting the final details, contributing to the finished idol.

This year, Sukumar and his team have made 55 idols. With the festivities approaching, the artisans are concentrating on the final touches, preparing the goddesses to take their place at pandals across the Capital as Delhi gets ready to welcome Durga Puja.