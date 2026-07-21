As rain fell on Delhi, so did blood: 'Chalo Sansad' protest descends into violence
As protesters tried to move towards Parliament, the police responded with lathi-charge. Tear gas shells followed.
Protesters vandalise a police van during a protest march to Parliament called by Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities, at Janpath in New Delhi on Monday.
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