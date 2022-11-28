As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

New Delhi, November 27

With the winter setting in, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the NCR has been in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category for last few days. Today morning, a layer of smog prevailed over the Capital as the overall AQI was recorded at 315. The AQI was at 301 (very poor) in Delhi on Saturday too.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 176, which is in “moderate” category, on November 16.

This morning, the AQI was 309 at Delhi University while it was 309 at IIT Delhi, both in “very poor” category.

In Noida, the AQI was recorded at 345 in the “very poor” category. While Gurugram’s overall air quality deteriorated further to the “very poor” category with AQI at 319.

Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms, which are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as “good”, while from 100 to 200 it is “moderate”, from 200 to 300 it is “poor”, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be “very poor” and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as “severe”. — Agencies