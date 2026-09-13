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Home / Delhi / ASI on alert as Putin, Xi may visit Delhi’s World Heritage sites

ASI on alert as Putin, Xi may visit Delhi’s World Heritage sites

BRICS Summit: Nodal officers deployed, tourists may face brief restrictions

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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With Delhi hosting the BRICS Summit, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stepped up preparations amid the possibility that visiting foreign dignitaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, may tour some of the Capital’s historic landmarks.

Nodal officers have been deployed at three UNESCO World Heritage sites - Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb and the Red Fort - to oversee arrangements and coordinate with security agencies and other departments.

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However, there is no blanket ban on entry for ordinary tourists at any of the three monuments. Visitors can continue to enter and explore the sites as usual.

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Officials said if a visiting foreign dignitary is scheduled to arrive at any of these monuments, the movement of tourists may be temporarily restricted for security reasons. Such restrictions, if required, are expected to remain in place only for the duration of the VIP movement.

ASI keeps heritage sites under watch

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The ASI is reviewing arrangements at the three monuments in view of the possible visits by foreign leaders. Officials have been asked to remain in close coordination with security agencies and the departments involved in the summit arrangements.

The identities of the foreign leaders who may visit the monuments have not yet been finalised. The ASI has nevertheless been asked to remain prepared for any last-minute programme.

To remain open to public

For now, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb and Red Fort remain open to the public. There is no general closure of the monuments for the BRICS Summit.

Any temporary restriction would be linked to a specific dignitary’s visit and security movement, with the ASI expected to receive advance information about such programmes.

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