‘Asking questions not sin’: Women journalists recount harassment on the job

“What was my mistake? All I tried to do was ask questions?” was the common refrain among women journalists who gathered in Delhi on Friday to recount alleged harassment, intimidation and attempts to silence them while reporting.

Journalists Pooja Mathur and Divya Srivastava from Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-based sisters Shaheen and Nafisa Khan shared their experiences at a protest meeting organised by the Network of Women in Media-India (NWMI) and the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ). The accounts came amid separate recent controversies involving the journalists. Mathur has faced FIRs following her reporting on the demolition of the Collectorate Mosque in Saharanpur, while Srivastava has alleged online trolling and threats after attempting to question Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference.

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Mathur, speaking about her reporting from Saharanpur, said she had visited the site, spoken to the imam and attempted to report what she saw and heard. She alleged that she was subsequently subjected to repeated attempts at intimidation, including notices and threats concerning her social media accounts.

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“If I have made this mistake, if I have tried to show the truth, then I will repeat this crime again and again,” Mathur said, asserting that journalism had taught her to put facts before the public. She also questioned the suggestion that journalists should seek political support when faced with pressure.

“We are their voices. Why should we go to them?” she asked, arguing that journalists should be able to defend their work independently.

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Srivastava, meanwhile, recalled the incident at a press conference in Lucknow where she attempted to question the Chief Minister. She said she had gone to ask about local issues, including waterlogging and conditions affecting residents and school-going girls.

“It is not a sin to ask questions,” she said, adding that she was doing what she had been taught as a journalist.

Reports on the incident said Srivastava objected when the Chief Minister left without responding to her questions. She subsequently alleged that she faced trolling, abuse and threats online. “Journalism is not a crime,” Srivastava said at the meeting. “If those who say journalism is a crime want me to stay quiet, I will continue to raise the voice of the people.”

Delhi-based journalists Shaheen and Nafisa Khan recounted another incident in which they alleged that they were detained and assaulted by the Delhi Police after attempting to ask questions while covering an event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 3.

According to the NWMI, the two journalists, who work with 4PM News, were taken to the Saket police station after they attempted to ask questions and were allegedly assaulted there.

The organisation has demanded an inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel involved. The sisters said they were threatened with being placed in the lock-up, and alleged that their phones were taken away during their detention. They also demanded preservation of CCTV footage from the station, saying it would establish what happened. The four journalists’ accounts converged on a common concern: that asking questions, reporting from the ground and challenging official narratives could expose women journalists to intimidation beyond the pressures of routine reporting.