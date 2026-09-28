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Home / Delhi / Assam CM Biswa Sarma inspects preparations for Hazarika centenary finale

Assam CM Biswa Sarma inspects preparations for Hazarika centenary finale

PM Modi to attend Nov 29 ceremony honouring legendary Assamese singer, composer

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: ANI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected preparations at Bharat Mandapam for the grand finale of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations honouring the legendary singer, composer and cultural icon.

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During his visit to Bharat Mandapam, Sarma inspected the halls and reviewed arrangements for the event. Senior officials briefed him on various aspects of the preparations.

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An exhibition on Hazarika’s life, works and times will also be organised at the venue. It will showcase his artistic journey, contribution to Indian music and culture, and enduring legacy.

“We are curating an unforgettable tribute, one truly befitting the legacy of Sudhakantha,” Sarma said in a post on X after his visit.

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The centenary celebrations aim to commemorate Hazarika’s contribution to Indian culture. His music crossed linguistic and geographical boundaries, with his compositions and songs reflecting themes of humanity, social harmony, fraternity and national integration.

The grand finale is expected to bring together eminent personalities, artists, cultural practitioners and admirers of Hazarika from across the country.

The event will also showcase Assam’s cultural heritage and Hazarika’s contribution to India’s cultural landscape.

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