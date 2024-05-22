‘Assault’ case: ‘Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me’, says Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 22

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged pressure on party leaders to malign and character assassinate her as she fights the alleged assault case where Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar is the prime accused.

“Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her morale by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party,” Maliwal said on X.

She said someone has been given the duty of doing press conferences and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting against her.

“Someone’s duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations.

“You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me,” said Maliwal who has alleged assault by Kumar when she went to meet the CM at his Civil Lines residence on May 13.

Maliwal said she was not angry with her colleagues because the accused (Bibhav) is a very powerful man.

“Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him. I don’t even expect anything from anyone. But I do feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party,” she lamented.

Maliwal said she has started a fight for my self-respect and will continue to fight until she got justice.

“I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!” She said.

