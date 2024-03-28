Assembly adjourns till April 1 after protests

New Delhi, March 27
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, who donned yellow T-shirts and wore Arvind Kejriwal’s masks, on Wednesday protested against the party supremo’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise policy.
AAP leaders, along with Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, took their social media campaign to the Assembly. Slogans – ‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ — were printed on their yellow T-shirts.
Atishi said, “All AAP MLAs are protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s illegal arrest. Efforts are being made to end democracy in the country. For the first time in the country’s history, a sitting chief minister has been arrested and that too just before the Lok Sabha elections.”
The AAP on Monday had launched a social media campaign by changing their social media display pictures in which Arvind Kejriwal can be seen behind bars with a caption, “Modi ka sabse bada dar Kejriwal” (Kejriwal is Modi’s biggest fear).
This was the first Assembly session after the Chief Minister’s arrest. The session was adjourned after 15 minutes when the AAP protested against the ED’s move. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked the members to protest peacefully. However, they entered the well. The protests remained continued even after the proceedings of the House resumed. Thereafter, the Speaker adjourned the House till April 1.
The BJP also protested and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister.
