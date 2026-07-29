Assembly breach case: Accused has bipolar disorder, Delhi court told

The 37-year-old man who breached the security of the Delhi Assembly and entered its premises has bipolar disorder, his counsel told a Delhi court on Monday.

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Advocate Anshul Shukla had filed an application under the Mental Health Care Act, citing that his client Sarabjit Singh was suffering from bipolar disorder, and requested that directions be issued for the constitution of a medical board.

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According to the WHO, bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person’s mood, energy, activity and thought and is characterised by manic and depressive episodes. After hearing Shukla’s submissions, Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain of Tis Hazari Court directed the constitution of a medical board to examine him.

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“Director, IHBAS, is directed to examine whether patient/inmate is of unsound mind and is incapable of entering his defence,” Jain said in his July 27 order.