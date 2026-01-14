DT
Home / Delhi / Assembly gives 3 more days to Punjab cops for filing reply

Assembly gives 3 more days to Punjab cops for filing reply

Letter from Jalandhar Police Commissioner sought 10-day extension

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. File
The Delhi Assembly Speaker on Tuesday granted a three-day extension to three senior Punjab Police officers to file their reply regarding the registration of an FIR in Jalandhar over a video of January 6 proceedings of the House.

The Assembly had on Saturday issued notices to the officials — for ‘breach of Delhi Assembly’s privileges’ — seeking their reply within 48 hours regarding the registration of an FIR over a video clip of the Assembly.

A row had erupted over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus made by former CM Atishi. Addressing the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Punjab Police had sought 10-day extension to file a reply, but looking at the seriousness of the matter they were given three days. “The Punjab Police claimed that they registered the FIR and conducted forensic examination within hours. However, they sought 10 days to reply to the notice. This raises serious questions about the independence and impartiality of the investigating agency,” Gupta said.

Since the matter relates to the jurisdiction of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and that all original videos and documents are the property of the Assembly, the question remains how the Punjab Government initiated a forensic examination, Gupta said. Who issued the orders and on what basis, and which video material was being examined when the Assembly was neither contacted nor any documents requested, the Speaker added. He noted that the sequence of events seems intended not to clarify the facts but to create confusion and mislead the public.

The Punjab Police have been directed to furnish a report by January 15 so that further action may be taken, he added.

This came a day after the three officials — the Punjab DGP, the Special Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) and the Jalandhar Police Commissioner — sought an extension to file their reply. “It is requested that time of 10 days may kindly be granted for submitting the report on the subject matter,” read a letter by the Police Commissioner.

