Assembly hosts Ethiopian delegation, showcase democratic, digital progress

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday welcomed a high-level Ethiopian delegation as part of an international capacity-building initiative, spotlighting Delhi’s advancements in digital governance, legislative reform and democratic heritage. The 41-member team, visiting under the ‘one week capacity building programme for civil servants of Ethiopia’ organised by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), was hosted by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The delegation, led by Zahra Humed, Deputy Speaker of the Ethiopian Union Parliament, included Speakers of regional legislatures, state ministers, department secretaries and senior security officials. During their visit to the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, the dignitaries were given a guided tour and presentation on the Assembly’s functioning, its historical legacy and its recent strides in legislative technology.

Speaker Gupta emphasised the deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties between India and Ethiopia, citing common culinary staples such as sambusas and chai as symbolic of a shared cultural heritage. He presented Delhi Assembly’s transition into a digitally empowered institution, including the adoption of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which has enabled paperless legislative proceedings.

He also highlighted the installation of a 500 kW solar power plant, making it India’s first fully solar-powered legislature, alongside the digitisation of the Assembly library and civic outreach efforts such as a light-and-sound show on India’s freedom movement.

Gupta outlined administrative innovations, including the MLA–Minister Collaborative Framework, designed to enhance public service delivery and citizen engagement. He noted the Assembly serves not only as a legislative body but as a platform for responsive governance.

The Speaker also traced the Assembly’s historical roots, beginning with its role as the venue for the Imperial Legislative Council under the Morley-Minto Reforms of 1909. The building hosted its first session in 1914 after Delhi became the capital of British India and later functioned as the Central Legislative Assembly and Delhi Metropolitan Council before evolving into the present-day legislature.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly is not merely a legislative centre — it is a living monument of India’s democratic journey. We are honoured to host our Ethiopian colleagues and look forward to continued collaboration and mutual learning,” Gupta said.

Zahra Humed praised India’s democratic strength and institutional resilience, calling the country a model for many emerging democracies. She noted cultural similarities and the popularity of Indian films and food in Ethiopia and acknowledged the long-standing contributions of Indian educators in the country.