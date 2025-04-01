Assembly hosts state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parl

The Delhi Legislative Assembly, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, hosted the state-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament on Monday. The event, aimed at fostering leadership and civic engagement among young minds, saw participation from 30 finalists selected through district-level youth parliaments held across Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta graced the occasion as the chief guest while several distinguished guests, including MLAs Anil Goel, Ravinder Singh Negi and Ravikant, were in attendance. The event also saw the presence of prominent personalities such as Delhi state director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Lal Singh; regional director of the National Service Scheme, Sarvan Kataria; retired IPS officer Sanjay Beniwal, retired IFS officer Amrit Lugun, Swavalambana Institute director Narendra Kumar, IITM director Rachana Rana and singer-lyricist Aniruddh Pandey.

The competition concluded with Sarthak Arora securing the first position, followed by Lavanya in second place and Divyanshi Panda in third. These winners will now represent Delhi at the National Youth Parliament, which will be held at the Indian Parliament.

Advertisement

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Vandana, performed by students of Maharaja Agrasen School. Addressing the participants, Gupta emphasised that the youth parliament was an important initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, designed to nurture young leaders and provide them with a deeper understanding of the democratic process. He highlighted that this initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of engaging 1,00,000 young leaders in Indian politics to shape Viksit Bharat@2047.

Sharing his personal journey, Gupta reminisced about his own participation in a youth parliament during his school days, where he was appointed as the Health Minister during the emergency period and was later honoured at Mavalankar Hall. He credited this early experience with inspiring his political career.

Advertisement

“The youth of India are not just beneficiaries of development but the architects of the future,” Gupta said. “Today’s youth parliament is preparing a new generation of policy-aware and solution-oriented young leaders who will drive India’s progress. We are living in an era filled with opportunities, and it is upon us to use our ideas to bring meaningful change.”