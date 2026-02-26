DT
Home / Delhi / Assembly panel directs Punjab officials to appear before it on February 27

Assembly panel directs Punjab officials to appear before it on February 27

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:08 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
The Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Committee of Privileges has directed senior Punjab government officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home-II), to appear in person before it on February 27 in connection with complaints of breach of privilege and contempt linked to alleged remarks by Leader of Opposition Atishi concerning Sikh Gurus.

In an official communication issued by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, the Committee clarified that the summons issued to the officers was not solely due to the alleged non-receipt of their replies, but were part of the ongoing proceedings in the matter. The Secretariat stated that complete details had already been shared with the officials concerned earlier and that they would be given adequate opportunity to present their stand before the Committee.

The Committee also conveyed that it could not be expected to repeatedly respond to departmental queries and clarifications. It added that any clarification required from the department would be sought directly by the Committee as and when necessary.

The communication was addressed to Punjab’s Home Department and advised the concerned officers, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home-II), the Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Commissioner, Jalandhar, to comply with the summons and appear before the Committee at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex on the scheduled date and time.

The development comes after the Additional Chief Secretary (Home-II), Punjab, had earlier stated that his written reply was submitted within the stipulated deadline on February 20 and attributed the summons to an apparent delay in forwarding the response to the Assembly Secretariat. He had also sought exemption from personal appearance, requesting that his submitted comments be taken on record.

However, the Assembly Secretariat has made it clear that the Committee intends to proceed with the hearing and has directed the officers to appear in person to explain their position.

The Committee has also sought a copy of the Standing Orders of the Punjab Home Department for its examination as part of the proceedings.

