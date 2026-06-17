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Home / Delhi / Assembly remembers 1st CM Brahm Prakash on birth anniv

Assembly remembers 1st CM Brahm Prakash on birth anniv

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta paid tributes to Delhi’s first Chief Minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, on his 108th birth anniversary, at Old Sec. In New Delhi on Tuesday.
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to Delhi’s first Chief Minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, on his 108th birth anniversary, with Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta leading the commemorative programme at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

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Paying floral tributes to the veteran freedom fighter and statesman, Gupta said, “The story of modern Delhi cannot be written without acknowledging the extraordinary contribution of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, whose vision, commitment and leadership shaped the city’s democratic and developmental journey.”

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta recalled Brahm Prakash’s participation in the freedom struggle at a young age. He noted that he joined the movement against British rule without seeking political office, personal recognition or material gain. Gupta said the future Chief Minister and Member of Parliament entered public life solely to contribute to India’s freedom and displayed exceptional courage, conviction and determination during the colonial era.

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Highlighting his public service after Independence, Gupta said Brahm Prakash remained firmly committed to the development of Delhi, the welfare of farmers and the resolution of important national issues while leading a simple, disciplined and principled life. He added that even while holding positions of authority and responsibility, the former Chief Minister never abandoned the values, ideals and struggles that had defined his role in the freedom movement.

Remembering his role during the Emergency, Gupta noted that Prakash spent 19 months in prison and endured considerable hardships. He said the imprisonment reflected the leader’s lifelong commitment to democracy, civil liberties, constitutional values and public service.

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Referring to the statue of Brahm Prakash installed in the Delhi Assembly complex, Gupta said it symbolises the respect and admiration he earned through decades of dedicated public service. He also recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then Leader of the Opposition, had visited the Assembly to pay floral tributes and formally inaugurate the statue.

Describing Brahm Prakash as a symbol of courage, integrity and democratic values, Gupta said his life and work continue to inspire public representatives and citizens alike. He urged people to draw inspiration from the late leader’s commitment to public welfare, democratic principles and selfless service to the nation.

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