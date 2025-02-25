Assembly session marred by chaos, protests on Day 1

The first day of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday, which was largely focused on formalities such as oath-taking and electing the Speaker, was marred by chaos and protests from the opposition AAP.

The protests were held just ahead of the tabling of the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which are scheduled to be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the session must run according to the rules. “The House should run according to the rules. Question Hour should be there… CAG report is on agenda on Tuesday,” Gupta stated.

Weighing in on the tabling of the CAG reports, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised AAP leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption.

“Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are frustrated because they know their corruption will be exposed with facts in front of the people of Delhi once the CAG report is tabled,” Bhandari said. “Corruption will be exposed, and rightly, they would have to go to jail,” he said.

In response to the growing tension, BJP leaders continued to voice their concerns. MLA Kailash Gehlot said: “CAG reports are to be tabled tomorrow. If they are to be tabled, then of course the investigation will also take place.”

Defending the BJP’s position, Delhi Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely said: “CAG reports will come tomorrow. They are just trying to divert our minds. Therefore, are playing gimmicks.”

BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma said: “CAG reports are going to be presented tomorrow, and these will disclose the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal and company. We respect the Constitution and its maker.”