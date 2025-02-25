DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Assembly session marred by chaos, protests on Day 1

Assembly session marred by chaos, protests on Day 1

The first day of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday, which was largely focused on formalities such as oath-taking and electing the Speaker, was marred by chaos and protests from the opposition AAP. The protests were held just ahead of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP MLAs protest during the first day of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

The first day of the Delhi Assembly session on Monday, which was largely focused on formalities such as oath-taking and electing the Speaker, was marred by chaos and protests from the opposition AAP.

The protests were held just ahead of the tabling of the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which are scheduled to be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Vijender Gupta being greeted by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasised that the session must run according to the rules. “The House should run according to the rules. Question Hour should be there… CAG report is on agenda on Tuesday,” Gupta stated.

Advertisement

Weighing in on the tabling of the CAG reports, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticised AAP leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption.

“Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are frustrated because they know their corruption will be exposed with facts in front of the people of Delhi once the CAG report is tabled,” Bhandari said. “Corruption will be exposed, and rightly, they would have to go to jail,” he said.

Advertisement

In response to the growing tension, BJP leaders continued to voice their concerns. MLA Kailash Gehlot said: “CAG reports are to be tabled tomorrow. If they are to be tabled, then of course the investigation will also take place.”

Defending the BJP’s position, Delhi Assembly Pro-tem Speaker Arvinder Singh Lovely said: “CAG reports will come tomorrow. They are just trying to divert our minds. Therefore, are playing gimmicks.”

BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma said: “CAG reports are going to be presented tomorrow, and these will disclose the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal and company. We respect the Constitution and its maker.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper