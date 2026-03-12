DT
Assembly sets up committee to select 'Best Legislator' award

Assembly sets up committee to select ‘Best Legislator’ award

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
FILE Photo
The Delhi Legislative Assembly has constituted a high-level selection committee to confer the “Annual Award for Best Legislator of Delhi Assembly,” aimed at recognising MLAs who demonstrate exemplary performance in legislative functioning and public service.

Announcing the initiative, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the award seeks to uphold the sanctity of the House and encourage active participation in debates and parliamentary processes. “The Best Legislator Award is not merely a trophy but a testament to the sanctity of the House,” he said.

The committee, chaired by the Speaker, includes former Lok Sabha MP Rajendra Aggarwal, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P. D. T. Acharya, Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary (Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs), Assembly Secretary Ranjeet Singh, and a senior journalist.

MLAs will be evaluated on attendance, debate participation, relevance of public issues raised, and adherence to parliamentary decorum. The initiative aims to encourage healthy competition, improve legislative quality, and transform the Assembly into a “model assembly.”

