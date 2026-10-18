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Home / Delhi / Assembly Speaker opens civic projects, announces recreation centres in Rohini

Assembly Speaker opens civic projects, announces recreation centres in Rohini

Three projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid for two recreation centres across Sectors 9, 13

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. FILE
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Delhi Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta on Saturday inaugurated three civic projects and laid the foundation stones for two recreation centres across Sectors 9 and 13 of Rohini, focusing on improving community infrastructure and residential security.

The inaugurated projects include recreation centres at Shanti Apartments and Surya Apartments in Sector 13, and a boom barrier and entrance gate at Veer Apartments in the same sector. The two proposed recreation centres will come up at Sundar Apartments in Sector 13 and Loknayak Apartments in Sector 9.

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“Development must be measured not merely by the number of projects undertaken, but by the improvements they bring to people’s everyday lives. Every neighbourhood deserves safe surroundings, accessible community spaces and infrastructure that responds to the needs of its residents,” Gupta said.

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The newly inaugurated recreation centres are expected to provide spaces for community gatherings, recreational activities and social interaction, particularly benefiting senior citizens, children and families. The boom barrier and entrance gate at Veer Apartments aim to strengthen residential security and improve entry and exit management.

Emphasising the importance of community spaces in urban planning, Gupta said recreational facilities should cater to residents across age groups and urge greater social interaction and community participation.

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He also stressed that civic development works should be guided by residents’ priorities and completed with attention to quality, transparency and timely execution. He called for coordination between implementing agencies and local communities to ensure that the projects deliver lasting benefits.

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