Assembly tabled 19 CAG reports since inception of eighth House

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly witnessed high legislative activity, with 19 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports having been tabled in the House since the commencement of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly, while four Bills were passed during the latest session.

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Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Monsoon Session recorded 13 hours and 19 minutes of proceedings and saw 52 public matters raised under Rule 280. He also highlighted that 23 members were given an opportunity to raise public issues in a single day despite the usual daily limit of 10 members.

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"The Monsoon Session remained highly productive despite the continued absence of the Leader of Opposition, with 19 CAG reports tabled and four crucial Bills passed during 13 hours and 19 minutes of proceedings," said Gupta.

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The Speaker said the current Assembly had maintained a faster legislative pace compared to the previous House. According to him, while the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly held only five sessions during its five-year tenure, the Eighth Assembly has conducted six sessions in less than one and a half years.

The session saw members raise issues concerning garbage disposal, waterlogging, stray cattle, Public Works Department roads and electricity bills. A two-day Short Duration Discussion was also held on the role of political leaders in the North-East Delhi riots and the issue of punishment. The House unanimously passed a congratulatory motion on the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana and also extended greetings on the Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Sahib. Tributes were paid to former MLAs and victims of fire incidents across Delhi.

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Four Bills were introduced and passed during the session. These included the Delhi Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Repeal) Bill, 2026; the Bill relating to the right of citizens to time-bound and accessible delivery of services, 2026; the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Assembly also launched an AI-based BHASHINI live transcription and translation system on a pilot basis. The initiative is aimed at making legislative proceedings more accessible and inclusive and, according to the Speaker, is the first such pilot in a legislative institution in the country.

On the CAG reports, Gupta said discussions were conducted in a time-bound manner. The reports had been forwarded to the respective government departments for Action Taken Notes (ATNs), with the Public Accounts Committee and representatives of the CAG involved in the process.

The Speaker also criticised the alleged unruly conduct of some Opposition members, citing instances of disorder, throwing rice, abusive language and intervention by Marshals during all three days of the session. He said the Chair had the authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings but exercised restraint in the expectation that democratic decorum would be maintained.