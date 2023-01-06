At 2.8°C, Delhi colder than Shimla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Several parts of north India reeled under severe cold today while the dense fog that engulfed the region affected railway movement at some places.

The India Meteorological Department said the cold wave conditions were likely to prevail on Friday and Saturday too.

Delhi witnessed the coldest day of the season with the mercury dropping to 2.8 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road and 3 degrees Celsius near the Safdarjung weather observatory. Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than several hill stations, including Shimla (3.7 degrees Celsius), Dalhousie (4.9 degrees Celsius), Dharamsala (5.2 degrees Celsius), Mussoorie (4.4 degrees Celsius) and Nainital (6.2 degrees Celsius), according to official data. The maximum temperature in Delhi stood at 16 degrees Celsius.