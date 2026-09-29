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Home / Delhi / At 21°C, Capital records lowest Sept minimum temp in 18 yrs

At 21°C, Capital records lowest Sept minimum temp in 18 yrs

Ridge coolest with 16.8°C

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Padestrians walks holding umbrellas amid rain, in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi recorded its lowest September minimum temperature in 18 years on Sunday, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 21 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature was the lowest recorded in the city in September since 2008, when the minimum had dropped to 20.8 degrees Celsius on September 6. In 2024, Safdarjung had recorded a minimum of 21.1 degrees on September 19.

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The sharp dip followed rainfall, increased cloud cover and strong north-northeasterly winds over Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature also remained five degrees below normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

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The cold conditions were more pronounced at several other stations. Palam recorded a minimum of 19.2 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees below normal, while Mayur Vihar recorded 19.5 degrees. Ridge was the coolest, with the minimum plunging to 16.8 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal.

“Cloud cover reduced daytime heating, while the wet ground and strong north-northeasterly winds triggered increased cooling,” an IMD official said.

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A low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh was drawing moisture into the region, while a western disturbance was also active over North India, contributing to cloud cover and rainfall.

Safdarjung had received 4.9 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while Ridge recorded 6.8 mm. Parts of Noida received 26.5 mm of rainfall.

The temperature rose on Monday, with Safdarjung recording a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.7 degrees, the latter six degrees below normal. No rainfall was recorded at the observatory in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, while trace rainfall was recorded later in the day.

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