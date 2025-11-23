At 24, AAP’s Eeshna youngest contender in MCD bypolls

In an election season dominated by familiar political faces, the Aam Aadmi Party has thrown its weight behind one of the youngest candidates, 24-year-old Eeshna Gupta, a Gen-Z professional with no political lineage, contesting the MCD bypolls from Ward 173, Greater Kailash.

Advertisement

Gupta, who grew up in South Delhi and comes from a family of doctors, represents a growing trend of youth stepping into civic politics with a focus on transparency, tech-driven solutions and grassroots accountability. A gold medallist in social studies from Krea University, she has been involved in social work since her teens, working with several organisations.

Advertisement

Despite her age, Gupta has spent nearly eight years engaging with civic issues on the ground, from volunteer work with RWAs and market associations to coordinating cleanliness drives, studying sanitation systems and understanding how municipal services shape everyday life.

Advertisement

What sets Gupta apart in this bypolls is her decision to release a solo councillor manifesto, something largely unheard of in the local body elections. The manifesto leans heavily on digital solutions and time-bound commitments.

Among her key promises is a 24-hour turnaround time for resolving citizen complaints. She has also announced a 100-day plan, including the launch of GK Works App, a live dashboard that will track complaints in real-time. Gupta has pledged fortnightly meetings with RWAs, market associations and mohalla sabhas to ensure constant public engagement.

Advertisement

To tackle the ward’s long-standing garbage and sanitation issues, she has promised a waste helpline with a three-hour response time and an “army of sweepers” dedicated to maintaining back lanes, one of the biggest pain points for residents. Her long-term goal includes transforming Greater Kailash into a cluster of zero-waste colonies by pushing for door-to-door segregation at source.

Gupta has also taken a sharp stand against the proposed construction of a 400-bed private DLF-Medanta Hospital in the residential area. Calling it a case of “open spaces being captured,” she says residents’ objections have repeatedly been ignored.

“Instead of a hospital that will choke the area, we need community-centric infrastructure - a GK Club like Panchsheel Club, a senior citizen centre, and sports facilities,” she says in her manifesto.

For AAP, fielding a 24-year-old with a developmental and civic lens marks a strategic shift. For Gupta, the bypoll is an opportunity to redefine what a councillor’s office can look like - more accessible, more transparent and more tech-enabled.

As campaigning heats up in Greater Kailash, all eyes are now on the youngest candidate in the fray, who hopes to convert Gen-Z energy into grounded governance.