Home / Delhi / At 291, Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

At 291, Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

City’s AQI on Monday morning stood at 318 in the ‘very poor’ category

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:31 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution as air quality deteriorates, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Tuesday, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 291 in the “poor” category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The city’s AQI on Monday morning stood at 318 in the “very poor” category, the CPCB data showed.

Of the 38 monitoring stations across Delhi, 18 reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ category (AQI above 300), while 20 recorded ‘poor’ air quality (AQI above 200), as per data on the CPCB’s Sameer app.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor” and 401 to 500 “severe”.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 notches below normal, while the morning relative humidity touched 100 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 22 to 24 degrees Celsius later in the day.

