At 304, Delhi air worsens to ‘very poor’

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 28

The air quality in the national capital deteriorated further slipping into the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 304 at 4 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI in the adjoining areas of Delhi also slumped as Greater Noida crossed the 300 mark, recording 346 AQI.

Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Meerut remained in the ‘poor category with their AQI at 286, 291, 252 and 256 respectively. AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe. More than 20 places recorded AQI under ‘very poor category’ including Anand Vihar at 355, Bawana 350, Jahangirpuri 375, Mundka 353, New Moti Bagh 361 and Wazirpur 372.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai ran the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign for the second day at the Barakhamba intersection to spread awareness about vehicular pollution. Rai said, “The incidence of stubble burning in Punjab has come down. If the incidence of stubble burning decreases in the surrounding states too, it will have an impact on Delhi’s environment.”

#Environment #Pollution