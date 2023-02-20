At 31.5ºC, Delhi records hottest day of Feb in 2 yrs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 19

New Delhi on Sunday recorded the warmest day of the season so far. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius — the warmest day of February in two years.

Last year, the maximum temperature recorded in February was 28.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time record in the month of February stands at 34.1 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in 2006.

Notably, many states in the country are witnessing record-breaking high temperatures this month: an uncommon weather trend. The maximum temperatures in states such as Gujarat, Himachal, Rajasthan, and Delhi are above normal by 3-12 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Delhi recorded, on Sunday, was seven degrees above the normal temperature. “The temperature is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while shallow fog will be witnessed on Monday morning,” said India Meteorological Department on Saturday.