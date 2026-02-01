At 31.6°C, national capital sees hottest February day

Delhi experienced its hottest day of February so far on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 31.6°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Although slightly lower than last year’s February high of 32.4°C, the temperature reflects a continuing trend of above-normal warmth as the Capital moves toward the end of winter.

The unseasonal heat was visible on the streets, with residents abandoning sweaters and jackets as the city seems to welcome early summer. The IMD recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1°C on Monday.

The Weather Department has forecast that warm conditions will continue on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 30°C and minimum around 13°C. However, a brief spell of relief is expected on Wednesday as scattered rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at 30-40 kmph, are likely. In the midweek, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27°C and minimum around 14°C.

Maximum temperature is expected to stay below 30°C for the rest of the week, while minimum temperature is likely to rise by 3-4°C over the next two days before stabilising near normal levels.

The IMD also noted that the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal, with an increase of 3-5°C, and could even be markedly above normal (5°C or more) in the coming week.

Sky conditions are expected to remain mainly clear on February 19, 20, 21 and 22; partly cloudy turning generally cloudy on February 17 and generally cloudy on February 18. Morning mist is expected to persist throughout the week.

According to the CPCB data, the city’s AQI was recorded at 261, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.