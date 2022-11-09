At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

ANI

New Delhi, November 8

A layer of smog lingers in Delhi's sky as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 321, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).On Monday morning, the overall AQI of the city stood at 326.

Gurugram 326 ‘very poor’ Delhi 321 ‘very poor’

The National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida also registered 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 354 while Gurugram's AQI stood at 326 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 147 in the 'very poor' category and 275 in the 'poor' category respectively in Delhi.

AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in the 'very poor' category.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Following the improvement in the Air Quality Index in relative terms, the Delhi Government on Monday lifted various bans, imposed earlier, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital. The Delhi Government also revoked directions for the closure of schools and work from home for 50 per cent of staff in government offices.

The directions were issued in view of the central government's panel Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4 after the national capital's air quality turned 'severe' last week.

However, the curbs on BS III petrol vehicles and BS IV diesel vehicles will still continue in Delhi. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban was imposed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP); and that it won't be lifted yet.

On Sunday, in view of the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR in the past few days, a central government panel revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 4.