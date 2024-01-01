At 382 AQI, Delhi ends 2023 on ‘very poor’ note

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Delhi residents continues to grapple with deteriorated air quality as the curtain fell on the year. Air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 382 on Sunday.

Despite the marginal improvement from the AQI readings on Saturday, the air quality remained concerning with AQI at several neighbourhoods crossing the 400 mark.

Mundka recorded the AQI at 424, Mandir Marg at 400, Najafgarh at 404, Nehru Nagar at 422, Okhla Phase 2 at 403, Patparganj at 410, Punjabi Bagh at 422, Pusa at 401, RK Puram at 421, Sirifort at 414 and Sri Aurobindo Marg at 418.

Besides, multiple trains and flights were delayed due to the fog. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was around 11°C, approximately 5 degrees above normal, accompanied by a layer of fog in the morning. Although sky was mostly clear, shallow fog persisted throughout the day and sunlight remained elusive.

A yellow alert for fog has been issued for January 1, with temperatures expected to range between 16°C and 8°C. The Capital is likely to register moderate to dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions in some areas on the first day of 2024.

Clear skies with moderate to dense fog in the morning is predicted for the next week until Thursday.

EV policy extended for three months

The Delhi Government has decided to extend its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, set to expire on Sunday, for another three months, officials said. PTI

#Environment #Pollution