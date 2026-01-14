At 3°C, Delhi reels under intense cold, air quality 'very poor'

Delhi is experiencing an intense cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), early morning temperatures in the city dropped to around 3-4°C. According to the IMD forecast, similar cold conditions are likely to persist throughout the day.

A day earlier, Delhi woke up to a chilly morning, with temperatures dropping to around 4°C. Cold wave conditions, accompanied by dense fog in several parts of the city, continued to disrupt normal life, affecting visibility and adding to travel-related challenges.

In addition to biting cold, Delhi's air quality continued to remain a serious concern on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 357 at 7 am, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks a further deterioration compared to Tuesday, when the city's AQI stood at 337.

Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels well above 300, indicating persistently hazardous conditions for public health. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 366 at 7 am, while Bawana stood at 361. Jahangirpuri witnessed particularly alarming levels, with the AQI touching 420, placing it in the 'severe' category. RK Puram recorded an AQI of 407, Dwarka Sector 8 at 403, Punjabi Bagh at 366, Wazirpur at 386, and Chandni Chowk at 397, according to CPCB data.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Furthermore, as per air quality data available at 7 am, Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 139, while Bengaluru stood at 88. Chennai's AQI was recorded at 108, and Hyderabad reported a comparatively better air quality with an AQI of 81. Jaipur registered an AQI of 211, placing it in the 'poor' category, while Lucknow recorded 193. Mumbai's AQI stood at 118, Patna at 136, and Pune at 149, indicating 'moderate' air quality levels in these cities.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are currently underway at Kartavya Path.