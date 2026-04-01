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Home / Delhi / At 41.9°C, Delhi logs season’s hottest day

At 41.9°C, Delhi logs season’s hottest day

No major relief expected over next three-four days, says IMD

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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A hawker prepares sugarcane juice at a roadside stall on a hot day in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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The national capital recorded another scorching day on Friday, with the maximum temperature touching 41.9°C, making it the hottest day of the season so far and intensifying heatwave conditions across the city.

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According to the India Meteorological Department, temperature remained significantly above normal at most observatories. The Ridge station recorded the highest maximum at 43.1°C, followed by Ayanagar at 42.5°C, while Safdarjung, the city’s base station, logged 41.9°C, nearly 4.2 degrees above normal. Minimum temperatures also stayed elevated, hovering between 22.6°C and 25.6°C across stations.

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The IMD said no major relief is expected over the next three to four days, with maximum temperature likely to remain above normal. A marginal dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected only towards the latter part of the week.

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Forecasts indicate that heatwave conditions will persist, with daytime temperatures expected to range between 42°C and 44°C till April 27.

However, a slight change in weather is anticipated from April 27 onwards, when partly cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light rain or drizzle may bring some respite. By April 28-29, temperature is expected to dip slightly to the 39-41°C range, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning activity.

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