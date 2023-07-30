At 59, Delhi’s AQI best this year

New Delhi, July 29
According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi today recorded its cleanest air quality so far this year with an AQI of 59.
Intermittent rainfall in most parts of Delhi has reportedly played a role in improving the city’s air quality and keeping the temperatures in check.
The air quality improved to the ‘good’ category on some days due to the widespread rainfall, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
“Delhi today registered its best AQI of 2023 as the city’s recorded an average AQI of 59 on Saturday. The earlier recorded best AQI of Delhi during the current year was 64 on July 9. Let’s continue working together towards cleaner skies and a healthier environment,” the CAQM said in a tweet.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.According to the IMD, Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6°C and a minimum temperature of 25°C.
The city also recorded 15 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Saturday morning, it added. Relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 81 per cent.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the city on Sunday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35°C and 26°C, respectively, the IMD said.
