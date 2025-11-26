At 9°C, Capital wakes up to chilly morning

Delhi woke up to a colder morning on Tuesday, with the air quality deteriorating further in the absence of rain. The persistent pollution crisis has added to the discomfort as temperatures dipped further across the Capital.

Advertisement

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 9 degrees Celsius, marking yet another single-digit morning this season. The maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees, offering some comfort during the daytime despite the haze.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department said the cold spell is likely to continue for the next few days. The minimum temperature is expected to stay around 9 degrees till Thursday. A slight rise is likely on Friday, when the minimum may touch 10 degrees. Saturday could see a further increase to 11 degrees. However, temperatures are again expected to dip to around 10 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature is likely to remain steady at 24 degrees till Friday. A marginal rise to 26 degrees is expected on Saturday, before the mercury settles around 24 and 25 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Fog conditions are also expected to persist through this period. Moderate fog has been forecast till Friday, while shallow fog is likely from Saturday to Monday.

Advertisement

Amid the falling temperatures, the air quality continued to remain a major concern for residents. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an AQI of 353 at 4 pm on Tuesday, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.