At 9°C, Delhi records coldest November day in 3 years

At 9°C, Delhi records coldest November day in 3 years

This was the coldest day in the month since November 29, 2022, when Delhi registered 7.3°C

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:30 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
The national capital recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 4.5 notches below normal, making it the coldest November day in three years in the city, the weather office said.

This was the coldest day in the month since November 29, 2022, when Delhi registered 7.3 degrees Celsius. In 2023, the mercury levels were lowest on November 23 at 9.2 degrees, and in 2024, 9.5 degrees recorded on November 29 was the coldest day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 25 and 9 degree Celsius, respectively.

The air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 377.

According to CPCB's Sameer app, 11 of the 39 monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the 'severe' category, with readings above 400.

Tiny airborne particles such as PM2.5 and PM10 remained the dominant pollutants.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

