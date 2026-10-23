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Home / Delhi / At Jamia GBM, students demand restoration of union, poll notification

At Jamia GBM, students demand restoration of union, poll notification

The gathering witnessed participation from hundreds of students who assembled to deliberate on the future of the union and the course of the ongoing movement.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Jamia Millia Islamia University. File.
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Hundreds of students gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Ghalib Lawn on Thursday for a general body meeting (GBM), demanding the restoration of the university’s students union and immediate notification of elections, as the ongoing agitation over student representation continued to gain momentum.
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The meeting, called jointly by several student organisations and concerned students, was organised in solidarity with those participating in the ongoing hunger strike demanding the revival of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union (JMISU).

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The gathering witnessed participation from hundreds of students who assembled to deliberate on the future of the union and the course of the ongoing movement.

The meeting also coincided with what the protesting groups described as a counter protest march organised by the university administration against the ongoing agitation. The student organisations alleged that the move was aimed at undermining their protests.

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In a joint statement, the United Students of Jamia said, “Students turned out in large numbers even as the Jamia administration held a counter protest march at the same time against the ongoing protests. Students of the university will not be silenced by such tactics, we will fight for and take the union back.”

The organisations maintained that the turnout reflected growing support among students for the restoration of an elected representative body on campus.

“This massive turnout is a mandate to carry on the struggle for the union and resolutions concerning the shape and form of the union will be taken up at the meeting,” the statement said.

The GBM comes amid continuing student protests demanding the reinstatement of the JMISU, with student groups pressing the administration to announce a clear timeline for holding elections.

The university had earlier constituted a committee to draft a constitution for the proposed students union, even as protesting students continued to demand concrete steps towards restoring the elected body.

The protesting organisations said the meeting would deliberate on resolutions concerning the structure and functioning of the proposed union, alongside the future course of their agitation.

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