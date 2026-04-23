At Kartavya Bhavan site, labourers slog through scorching days, endure suffocating nights

On a day when the National Disaster Management Authority announced expansion of heat action plans across cities, The Tribune paid a ground visit to plot number 138 at the Common Central Secretariat, part of the prestigious Central Vista Project.

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Not too far from the new Central Government office complexes in the heart of Lutyens Delhi, work is in full swing at this Kartavya Bhavan complex site, which will house more government employees as part of the shift from colonial era buildings to indigenously designed ones.

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The April sun is unsparing with temperature soaring to near 40°C but over hundred workers are engaged in strenuous physical work under direct sun.

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Engaged by the site’s principal contractor Sam India Built Well Pvt Ltd, many of them are young, some barely out of their teens, deployed at work across vast segments.

When this correspondent scanned the site closely to get a grasp of living condition of the workers giving shape to the Capital’s most-coveted office spaces, he found the labourers moving between steel structures and open ground, with little or no cover. Most, earning around Rs 15,000 a month, said the change in weather had been sudden and they go about their drill with hourly breaks for water and breath.

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“Just a few days ago in March, it did not feel like this,” said Rakesh (name changed), a worker in his early 20s. “Now, every 15 minutes, we feel tired. The heat drains us,” he said.

Another worker Salman said, “After working for an hour, we feel exhausted. We stop for 5-10 minutes and then start work again.”

There is a single source of drinking water - a water tank. The visit, however, revealed that the same water was being used to wash clothes, bathe and cook. Daily shifts are stressful too. On an average, a worker makes Rs 750 a day for a 12-hour work schedule. This is Rs 250 more than the average Rs 500 a day paid for a 9 am to 6 pm shift with an hour of lunch break.

The contractor’s conditions pasted at the site say Sunday will be a weekly off. But a conversation with workers revealed another story.

“We work on Sundays from 8 am to 1 pm. For the remaining hours that we do not work, we take a pay cut,” says Shyam, (name changed), involved in heavy lifting.

The site does not also have any visible cooling, shelter or any designated rest area. Beyond the work zone, living conditions of these workers mirror the same story.

Hundreds of them are cramped across four small makeshift tenements made of iron sheets, which turn hot under the sweltering sun. One such typical compartment houses 30 men. Inside, double-decker beds line both sides, with nearly 30 men sharing the space.

When small sized wall fans mounted on container’s roof were switched on in the presence of this correspondent, they pushed down hot humid air.

There was no cross ventilation. “It is very hot inside. We somehow manage. ‘Kaam to karna hai’,” said Sohan (name changed).

Sanitary conditions are poor to say the least. A single movable bio-toilet van with eight Indian-style seats serves these 100-plus workers. The kitchen where workers take turns to cook is a dim, enclosed space with massive hygiene gaps. The floor was wet, with stagnant patches of water around. When asked what troubled them the most, the workers paused to think. “Mosquitoes,” one said with a faint smile.

This correspondent did not find any medical room on site, no visible arrangements to address heat-related illness, if any, fire hazard or the risk of infection in such dense living conditions. In the name of recreation, the workers said they step out when they can.

“On Sundays, we go to India Gate or Jama Masjid,” one of the workers said. Even that is uncertain since most work from 8 am to 1 pm.

The correspondent spoke with Rajeev Verma, an official from Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd, to seek the contractor’s responses to the ground situation.

Verma questioned this correspondent’s authority to be at the construction site without the permission of the Central Public Workers Department. Attempts to reach the CPWD did not yield results.