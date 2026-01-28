At Republic Day, Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels pride of Army

For the first time, the Army’s animal contingent, aptly named “Him Yodha”, emerged as one of the standout attractions at the Republic Day Parade, drawing widespread attention both on Kartavya Path and across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Led by Captain Harshita Yadav, the unique contingent featured double-humped Bactrian camels from Ladakh, endangered Zanskar ponies, trained Army dogs of Mudhol and Rampur breeds, and four specially trained raptors. Together, they showcased the enduring and evolving role of animals in modern military operations.

Advertisement

The historic march highlighted how animals continue to play a crucial role in high-altitude logistics, counter-terrorism operations, surveillance, search and rescue missions, and frontier patrols — particularly in some of the world’s harshest terrains.

Advertisement

It was the first time ever that the majestic Bactrian camels had travelled so far south from Ladakh to participate in the national parade.

Recently inducted for deployment in Ladakh’s cold desert, these camels are naturally adapted to extreme environments. They can operate at altitudes above 15,000 feet, withstand extreme cold, survive with minimal food and water, and carry loads of up to 250 kg over long and difficult terrain — significantly enhancing logistics and patrol capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Advertisement

Equally striking were the Zanskar ponies, a rare indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh known for their resilience and strength.

Despite their small size, these ponies can carry loads ranging between 40 and 60 kg across long distances in temperatures that plunge below minus 40 degrees Celsius, even in areas like the Siachen Glacier. They have been operational in some of India’s most challenging terrains since 2020.

Adding a modern and innovative touch to the contingent were the trained raptors, deployed by the Army for aerial surveillance and bird strike prevention.