Atishi anguished over state of Rohini court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

The Delhi Law and PWD Minister Atishi today expressed “anguish” over the deplorable condition of the Rohini Court Complex.

The Minister directed the Principal Secretary of the PWD and the Law Department to jointly prepare a detailed maintenance contract draft for the Rohini Court Complex by December 30. She inspected the premises following complaints from judges and lawyers about poor facilities on the complex.

“During the inspection, she found that the premises was in a pitiable condition. Owing to seepage in the building, walls have become damp and dirty while paint and cement are peeling off. Several panels of the false ceiling were missing, along with wires hanging overhead,” an official said.

Additionally, the Law Minister found that there was a lack of proper maintenance in courtrooms and lawyers’ chambers. Washrooms were also dirty, the official added.

The Facility Manager would observe day-to-day issues that were faced by judges, lawyers, and the general public on the court premises and could readily find solutions, she said.