Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday asked the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) to release third quarterly grant of 12 Delhi University colleges fully-funded by the Delhi Government, including Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

In a letter to DHE, Atishi expressed concerns over disbursement of funds from the department as there were growing issues in processing essential payments including salaries, pension’s arrears, medical bills etc.

“The delay in fund disbursal is creating substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges, particularly the disbursement of salaries, which have been pending for months. It is causing undue hardship to the staff and faculties of these colleges,” the letter read.

She also directed the DHE to propose a mechanism for payment of the remaining dues of funds of the staff and faculties of these 12 colleges in time.

The matter was pending before the Delhi High Court. The high court had on September 1 directed the DHE to release the grants-in-aid to the colleges by September 15 and provide proof of the processing of the third instalment.

On September 20, the department had told the court that a meeting was convened between the secretary and the principals of the 12 colleges on the pertaining question. It also submitted that it will schedule meetings in future to resolve issues regarding payment of salaries to teachers. The high court will further hear the matter on October 17.