Atishi cautions against water crisis in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Delhi Water Minister Atishi alleged that the national capital might soon witness a ‘man-made’ water crises since funds of the Delhi Jal Board had been stopped since August. She wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday appealing for immediate intervention.

Sources in the government said, “In a letter to the L-G, Atishi alleged that Finance Secretary Ashish Verma has stopped all the funds of the Delhi Jal Board since August upon the Chief Secretary’s advice.”

She reportedly added that as these funds were not released, there was no money to provide salaries and all the contractors had refused to work.

“Sharing a timeline, she said in this financial year, Rs 4,839.50 crore was approved as grant-in-aid to the board, of which Rs 1,598 crore was released in May. The second instalment was requested to be released in August, of which Rs 910 crore was pending as on October 31,” said the sources.

Atishi wrote that the Delhi’s Finance department had refused to release funds that have already been allotted to the Delhi Jal Board in the Budget 2023-24 passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

“This is a routine governance procedure and never in the past has the Finance Department raised so many objections to stall the release of routine instalments of the grant-in-aid and loan to the board,” she added.

Atishi mentioned, “Due to the callous and obstructive attitude of Verma, we are looking at a potential breakdown of the water system with overflow of sewage lines, stoppage of treatment of wastewater before its release into the environment, and dangerous disruption of clean water supply for human consumption.”

She added that this was a man-made crisis, which could lead to an unprecedented public health crisis.

