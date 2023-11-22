Atishi cautions against water crisis in Capital

New Delhi, November 21
Delhi Water Minister Atishi alleged that the national capital might soon witness a ‘man-made’ water crises since funds of the Delhi Jal Board had been stopped since August. She wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday appealing for immediate intervention.
Sources in the government said, “In a letter to the L-G, Atishi alleged that Finance Secretary Ashish Verma has stopped all the funds of the Delhi Jal Board since August upon the Chief Secretary’s advice.”
She reportedly added that as these funds were not released, there was no money to provide salaries and all the contractors had refused to work.
“Sharing a timeline, she said in this financial year, Rs 4,839.50 crore was approved as grant-in-aid to the board, of which Rs 1,598 crore was released in May. The second instalment was requested to be released in August, of which Rs 910 crore was pending as on October 31,” said the sources.
Atishi wrote that the Delhi’s Finance department had refused to release funds that have already been allotted to the Delhi Jal Board in the Budget 2023-24 passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
“This is a routine governance procedure and never in the past has the Finance Department raised so many objections to stall the release of routine instalments of the grant-in-aid and loan to the board,” she added.
Atishi mentioned, “Due to the callous and obstructive attitude of Verma, we are looking at a potential breakdown of the water system with overflow of sewage lines, stoppage of treatment of wastewater before its release into the environment, and dangerous disruption of clean water supply for human consumption.”
She added that this was a man-made crisis, which could lead to an unprecedented public health crisis.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...