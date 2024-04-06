Atishi crossed all political, administrative limits: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said “Minister Atishi has crossed all limits of political and administrative decorum by raising fingers at the independence and fairness of the Election Commission”.

“The political conduct and her repeated attacks on the constitutional bodies clearly show that she is a product of school of naxalism,” Sachdeva said.

He said, “It would have been better if before raising finger at the Election Commission, she could have asked her Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to follow the precedent of Madan Lal Khurana who resigned on being just named in a politically-motivated case diary unlike Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in a huge liquor scam.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP