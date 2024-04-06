Atishi crossed all political, administrative limits: BJP

New Delhi, April 5
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said “Minister Atishi has crossed all limits of political and administrative decorum by raising fingers at the independence and fairness of the Election Commission”.
“The political conduct and her repeated attacks on the constitutional bodies clearly show that she is a product of school of naxalism,” Sachdeva said.
He said, “It would have been better if before raising finger at the Election Commission, she could have asked her Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to follow the precedent of Madan Lal Khurana who resigned on being just named in a politically-motivated case diary unlike Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in a huge liquor scam.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC