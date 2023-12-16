Atishi inaugurates 67th National School Games

New Delhi, December 15
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday inaugurated the 67th National School Games. The Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) is hosting these games this year, in which student players from a total of 44 units, including states, union territories, and other boards, are participating to showcase their sports skills and talents.
While inaugurating the Atishi said, “Integrating sports into our educational curriculum is essential for nation-building.”
Nearly 3,400 students under various categories — U-14, U-17 & U-19 category of boys and girls will showcase their skills and talents in 13 games from December 15-16.
