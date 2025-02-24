Atishi picked LoP in Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party legislators unanimously elected former Chief Minister Atishi as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly on Sunday.

The 43-year-old AAP leader is the first woman to hold the position in the Assembly. She was the only top leader of the party to have registered victory in the recent Assembly elections.

After the meeting, Atishi said the people of Delhi had elected AAP to serve in the opposition, and the party accepted the responsibility with full commitment.

“A strong opposition plays a crucial role in democracy, and AAP will ensure that the voices of the people are effectively raised in the Assembly. The BJP made several promises to the people of Delhi, based on which they received the public mandate. As the opposition, it is our duty to ensure that these promises are fulfilled,” she said.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

On the expected tabling of CAG reports, Atishi said it was a routine procedure and that she had sent these reports to the Assembly as CM. Earlier, Atishi’s name was proposed by MLA Sanjeev Jha and seconded by legislators Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh.

After the meeting, AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal met all party MLAs and congratulated Atishi on her selection. “AAP will play the role of constructive opposition in the interest of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Party’s Delhi chief and former minister Gopal Rai emphasised that Atishi had taken on the responsibility of CM during a challenging time and also served as a minister in the government.

“Now she has a dual responsibility. She will safeguard the public welfare initiatives that the AAP government has implemented, while also ensuring that the BJP fulfils the promises it made to the people of Delhi,” Rai said.

“I am confident that the BJP will have to implement the promises it made, and at the same time, we will ensure that the work done by the AAP government for the welfare of Delhi people is protected,” said Rai.