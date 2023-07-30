Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

PTI

New Delhi, July 29

A statement issued by the Delhi Government said, “Revenue Minister Atishi pulled up Chief Secretary over laxity in processing flood relief aid.”

The minister reportedly directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure all officers were deployed on Saturday and Sunday to process the ex gratia sum promised to the flood-affected people so the money could be transferred to their bank accounts by Monday.

Official sources said the Revenue Minister was ‘verbally apprised’ of the status of relief amount disbursal on Friday evening.

A source said, “The process of sanctioning relief for flood-affected persons has started. Out of over 4,000 families, verification of over 2,500 families has been done while about 1,500 families are yet to be verified.”

In a note to Kumar, Atishi said she was ‘shocked’ to find that during a meeting of the Revenue Department over the disbursal of the relief amount that only 197 out of the 4,716 affected families staying in relief camps had received the amount of Rs 10,000 announced and sanctioned by the Delhi Government as ex gratia.

“It has been 10 days since the Cabinet took the decision to give Rs 10,000 as relief to families affected by floods. But in 10 days, 19 IAS and 18 DANICS officers, along with 6 DMs, 6 ADMs and 18 SDMS, have not been able to process this relief package for a mere 4,716 families,” the minister said.

The Chief Secretary had on July 15 deputed senior IAS and DANICS officers to monitor and assist the district authorities of the six flood-affected areas in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation work.

“Given the number of officers deployed for flood relief and rehabilitation, each of these officers had to process the relief for 70 families. This means they had to provide relief to seven families per day. And that too has not been done,” the minister said in her note.

The official sources said the main pendency of the relief claims was in case of East Delhi district where the number of flood-affected persons was the highest and the verification took a little longer.

“Verification would be completed by Sunday and the sanction of relief amount and its bank credit for a larger chunk of affected persons would be done by Tuesday,” one of the sources said.